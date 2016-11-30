DCW employees protest non-payment of salaries

more-in

: Employees of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday staged a protest over non-payment of their salaries for the past three months.

The protest was held outside the DCW office in Vikas Sadan. The employees blamed Alka Diwan, the member-secretary of DCW, for their ordeal.

“These staff members come from extremely vulnerable backgrounds, and cannot afford to work for long without salaries,” said DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

‘Illegal appointment’

The Commission officials further alleged that Ms. Diwan’s appointment to the post was illegal. Recently, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also taken up this matter with Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung, terming Ms Diwan’s appointment as ‘unconstitutional’.

Ms. Maliwal added that the Commission would have to shut down its mobile helplines and the rape crisis cell if the salaries were not released.