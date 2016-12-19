Cycling from Delhi to Mumbai to combat human trafficking

tough ride: Twenty-three cyclists will cover the 1,500km distance in six days. photo: special arrangement

Twenty-three cyclists, aged between 18 and 59 years, have embarked on an expedition from Delhi to Mumbai — a journey of 1,500 kilometres — to create awareness about human trafficking and child labour.

Starting from India Gate on December 17, the expedition will culminate at Gateway of India on December 22.

The cyclists, including a woman Swedish journalist, investment bankers, college students and young entrepreneurs will pass through Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The riders will pedal more than 250 km a day with pit stops at Jaipur, Bhilwara, Kherwara, Vadodara and Telasari.

Five of the participants are from the Millennium City. Chiro Priyo Mitra, a doctor from Gurugram spoke to The Hindu over the phone from Bhilwara in Rajasthan.

“It is time to do our fundamental duties. We have taken enough from our Fundamental Rights. Lets do something for the less fortunate ones,” said Dr. Mitra, who is the organiser of the expedition. He had taken up a similar expedition in 2011.

Another message

Mr. Mitra said the expedition also had another message for staying healthy and fighting pollution.

“When we can cycle from Delhi to Mumbai, why can’t others cycle from work to home,” asked Dr. Mitra, adding that the group pedals from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

The riders are accompanied by volunteers from Shakti Vahini, an anti-human trafficking organisation, which will organise programmes, street plays and skits to generate awareness about human trafficking.

“India is a source, transit and destination point of human trafficking, and has an estimated 1.4 per cent of its population living in modern slavery,” said Rishi Kant of Shakti Vahini.

Mr. Kant added that Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh were major ‘supplier States’. “Young children, mostly girls, are taken from the tribal belts of these States and put to work as domestic help in big cities such as Delhi (NCR), Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune via spurious placement agencies,” he said.