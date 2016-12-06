Customers damage bank property

more-in

Protesters damaged property of an HDFC Bank branch in Gulawathi, Bulandshahr district, on Monday after they alleged that the branch had cash in its coffers but had pasted a ‘no cash’ sign on the gate.

A elderly man was injured in the incident.

Tensions erupted when the locals gathered outside the HDFC Bank branch early on Monday to withdraw cash but saw bank officials pasting a ‘no-cash’ sign on the door. The angry customers tried to forcibly enter the bank to meet the manager and alleged that the bank had cash.

Frustrated crowd

The security guards at the bank did not allow the mob to get inside the branch and during the scuffle some locals, especially the elderly and women, sustained minor injuries. During the rumpus, the glass gate of the branch broke and a shard injured an elderly man.

Police personnel reached the scene to pacify the crowd and the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, the district administration has ordered a probe into the matter.

The police and the administration also asked the bank to give some cash to the victim, who had been standing outside the bank since early morning. The branch issued Rs.10,000 to the victim. The branch manager refused to comment.

Bulandshahr district magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh told The Hindu, that unrest had taken place in two places in Bulandshahr on Monday.

“There is a cash crunch in rural areas. We have been advising people to withdraw only the amount that they require. ,” Mr Singh said.

(The writer is a freelance journalist)