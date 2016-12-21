Create Special Purpose Vehicle to clean Yamuna: Delhi to Board

more-in

The Delhi government on Tuesday proposed setting up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), in association with the Centre and on similar lines as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), to clean and rejuvenate the Yamuna.

The proposal was made during a meeting of the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB), which was chaired by Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu.

Peripheral expressways

The government also requested the Centre to expedite the construction of the eastern and western peripheral expressways in addition to making it clear that it needed time to prepare for the implementation of the third phase of the odd-even scheme, Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters.

Referring to it as “the only solution” to rejuvenate the pollution-stricken river, Mr. Jain said that the government proposed a 50-50 Centre-State partnership in setting up an SPV to oversee cleaning of the river and other development activities.

“This is the only solution to clean the Yamuna. We can clean the river in the next two or three years if an SPV is set up on the line of the DMRC,” the Minister said, adding that there were multiple agencies currently involved in the cleaning up of the Yamuna, which was proving a hindrance.

“I have suggested to Mr. Naidu to set up an SPV so that the role of multiple agencies involved in cleaning up of the river will come to an end and the Yamuna will be cleaned,” Mr. Jain said.

In March this year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti. The leaders had agreed to the proposed SPV.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jain said that the Delhi government told Mr. Naidu that the third phase of the odd-even scheme could only be implemented following adequate preparations and awareness of citizens.

“I have no objection to another round of odd-even, but it cannot happen just tomorrow,” Mr. Jain said.

Earlier this month, the Centre had submitted to the Supreme Court its action plan to tackle air pollution and recommended a slew of measures, including a ban on construction activities and implementation of the odd-even scheme in the Capital.

‘Need to rethink’

Mr. Jain, however, urged the Centre to think about the livelihood of lakhs of labourers before banning construction activity. “When construction activities were recently banned in Delhi, most of the labourers went back to their villages. In view of this, I have requested Mr. Naidu to reconsider the move,” said the Minister.

Mr. Jain said he also recommended controlling dust pollution through vacuum cleaning of roads and highlighted the delay in completion of three urban extension roads being constructed by the Delhi Development Authority, which will stop vehicles not destined for Delhi from entering the city.