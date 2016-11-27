Crackdown on Noida builders

more-in

The Noida authority and administration, which were recently pulled up by the NGT, have cracked down on violators flouting construction guidelines. The administration has sealed 27 plants that mix construction materials for realty projects, besides imposing a penalty of over Rs. 1 crore on them. The authority also imposed a penalty of Rs.50,000 penalty each on 22 builders.

NGT order

On November 23, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to take effective steps against air pollution and submit a report on December 14. On Saturday, Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate N.P. Singh chaired a meeting with the Noida police, UP Pollution Control Board, and officials of the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway authorities to ensure the order was implemented.

The authority, on Saturday, imposed a penalty of Rs. 50,000 on realty firm Mahagun Group for flouting NGT directions on construction. Also, a penalty of Rs. 5,000 was slapped on a private contractor after its sweepers were caught burning garbage near Flex Industries in Sector 60.

“Our team found that the Mahagun Group had not covered construction material in Sector 78, causing air pollution. Also, our teams reached hot mix plants and got their construction material covered so that dust did not mix with air,” said Saumya Srivastava, deputy chief executive officer of the Noida Authority.

Penalty imposed

“We imposed Rs. 50,000 fine on each builder for not putting sheets around their under-construction sites and failing to sprinkle water on dust, among other violations. Among the builders fined are ATS Infrastructure, Supertech and Logix,” said Mr. Srivastava.

On Friday, the Noida Authority had imposed penalties amounting to Rs 1.4 crore on builders, contractors and owners of hot mix plants. “We have directed the builders and owners of hot mix plants to deposit the penalty in the account that was opened on the basis of the NGT’s directions. In the coming days, the drive against errant violators will continue,” said P.K. Agarwal, CEO, Noida Authority.

The Noida Authority had also sealed 27 hot mix plants and imposed a penalty of Rs. 1.35 crore on them. A team of officials including Pramod Kumar Aggarwal, chief executive officer of the Noida Authority, and SP (City) Dinesh Yadav were present at the site when the plants were sealed.

These hot mix plants were located in Nagli Wazidpur village near Wish Town project of Jaypee Infrastructure.

In 2010, the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) had issued guidelines that said that a realtor, individual or contractor needs to take several precautions during construction.

These included protection of vegetation, sprinkling water to settle the dust, use of cleaner fuel in construction machinery and covering debris with a sheet to prevent dust dispersion.

(The writer is a freelance journalist)