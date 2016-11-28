Court nixes Imam’s plea to close case

more-in

Says he is trying to browbeat the powers of the court with ‘imaginary threat of communal unrest’

: Observing that “the Head Priest [Shahi Imam] of Jama Masjid, Delhi, Sayed Ahmed Bukhari, was trying to browbeat the powers of the court under a fictitious and imaginary threat of an outburst of communal tension and unrest,” the Delhi court has refused to close a criminal case against him.

‘Wasting court’s time’

Additional Sessions Judge Lokesh Kumar Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs.25,000 on him “for wasting the precious judicial time of the court.”

A Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) court had in May dismissed a plea to close a 15-year-old case lodged under Sections 353 ( assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant... ) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions) of the IPC and under the Damage to Property Act against the Imam and two other persons at the Lodhi Road police station in 2001.

Plea not maintainable

The proscution had sought closure of the case, submitting that the petitioner being the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid could not be arrested in this case as there was grave and genuine apprehensions of an outburst and communal tension following his arrest. The MM court had rejected the prosecution’s plea saying that it was not maintainable. The Imam had challenged the order in an appeal in the court of the Additional Sessions Judge.

“I do not find myself in agreement with this plea taken by the Prosecutor as India is a secular, democratic republic... Neither any one is, nor could be above the law irrespective of the status or position enjoyed by him in his particular community or sect,” the judge said.

“It appears the petitioner is trying to take advantage of his being the Head Priest of Jama Masjid, Delhi, representing a particular community and is trying to browbeat the powers of the courts under a fictitious and imaginary threat of an outburst of communal tension and unrest,” the Judge stated, dismissing the appeal.