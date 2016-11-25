Court grants bail to Sheila’s son-in-law

more-in

: A court here on Thursday granted bail to the son-in-law of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit in a case of allegedly stealing and misappropriating personal belongings and property of his estranged wife.

Special Judge Deepak Garg granted bail to Syed Mohammad Imran on a personal bond of Rs.2 lakh and one surety of a like amount.

‘Nothing on record’

“At present, it would be suffice to say that nothing has been placed on record by the investigating agency to show that the applicant [Mr. Imran] has any previous criminal antecedent. Admittedly, he is not required for further investigation in any manner. No fruitful purpose would be served by keeping him in custody any more,” the judge said.

“Both sides [the complainant and accused] are related to each other. There is no apprehension that the accused may hamper the investigation or tamper with the witnesses,” the judge said.

The Delhi Police had arrested him on November 10 in Bangalore and brought him here on a transit remand. Ms. Dikshit’s daughter Latika and Imran got married in 1996, but have been living separately for the last 10 months.

Ms. Latika alleged that the accused became rude to her after her mother lost in the Delhi Assembly polls. She further alleges that he took away the papers of a land owned by her in Nainital.

Besides, he took away jewellery and other expensive items from her residence, she added.