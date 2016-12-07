Court expresses concern over probe into theft cases

more-in

Expressing concern, a court here has observed that the Delhi Police lack a support system, which comes in the way of solving theft of electronic gadgets.

Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra made the observation during the hearing of a case in which a bag containing a MAC Book, camera, Kindle tablet, speaker and a hard disk were stolen from a passenger who had boarded a bus at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Kashmere Gate.

The court also said no training had been given to the police on the procedures of putting electronic gadgets, including the MAC ID of laptop, on surveillance.

It asked Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) to apprise it of the details of the memorandum of the procedure prepared in this regard.

No check

“Due to lack of a support system in respect of electronic surveillance, investigating officers are facing problems in apprehending offenders and thefts are unstoppable at ISBT. In view of these exigencies, the DCP concerned is directed to file a status report before this court by December 13, the next date of hearing,” the Metropolitan Magistrate said.

‘Thefts unstoppable’

“In many cases, electronic gadgets are stolen from the ISBT. . Untraced reports are filed in most of these cases as lower-rung officials struggle with the technological aspect of putting the MAC ID [of laptop] on surveillance,’’ the court said.

It later directed that a copy of the order be sent to the DCP (north), Joint Commissioner of Police (north) and the SHO concerned for compliance.