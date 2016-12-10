Court denies anticipatory bail to two factory owners

more-in

: A court here has refused to grant anticipatory bail to two factory owners in two separate cases of allegedly forcing child labourers to work for long hours in west Delhi’s Shahzada Bagh Industrial Area.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal dismissed their bail applications, stating that the human trafficking aspect of the matter needed to be probed into. According to the prosecution, the Delhi Administration along with NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan had rescued 45 child labourers from the industrial area on October 26. Of these, 33 were rescued from the factories of accused Deepak Sahni and Rohit Sahni.

Heavy workload

“No doubt the statements of the child victims, who were rescued from the factories of the applicants [factory owners], have been recorded, but the fact that 20 and 13 of the children were forced to work without any respite is a matter of serious concern,’’ the judge said.

“Considering the overall circumstances, custodial interrogation of the applicants would be required. As a consequence, no ground for anticipatory bail is made out at this stage ,” the judge added.

The police have lodged the case for alleged offences of buying or disposing of any person as a slave and unlawful compulsory labour under the IPC, under various provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act.