Court commutes punishment

A Sessions Court here commuted the 15-day jail sentence awarded to an Air India security assistant posted at Palam Airport to a fine of Rs.300. The court said the reduction in sentence was “keeping in view his family circumstances and the fact is that he is a public servant”.

Driving license suspended

Earlier, a Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) court had ordered suspension of the driving licence of the accused, Sarvinder S. Dalal, for 18 months.

In his appeal against the MM order, the accused challenged his imprisonment and pleaded for a lenient punishment, submitting that he has two children to take care of. He also submitted that not only his social prestige, but his professional career would also be harmed.

Pleading guilty

The MM had ordered his 15 days’ imprisonment and suspension of driving licence when he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, with the levels in his body as much as 22 times the permitted limit.

“...looking at the family circumstances of the appellant and also at the fact that he is a public servant, and his driving licence being suspended for a period of 18 months, I am of the view that the interest of justice would be served if the convict is sentenced to a fine...,” Special Judge Harish Dudani said while commuting his sentence.

“During the period of suspension of driving licence , the convict will feel the pinch of punishment every day and will be reminded of his misadventure of driving the vehicle in a highly intoxicated state,” the Judge said.