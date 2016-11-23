Court cancels Pachauri’s surety for bail

more-in

: Cancelling the surety presented by former TERI Director-General R.K. Pachauri for bail, a court here on Tuesday asked him to bring in a fresh one, observing that “it is difficult to presume that the surety would be able to secure his [Dr. Pachauri] presence in the court when required”.

Dr. Pachauri is facing prosecution for allegedly sexually harassing a woman researcher at TERI. The Delhi Police charge-sheeted him in the case in March.

The counsel for Dr. Pachauri had presented the rejected surety on October 6 in compliance with court order. While granting him bail in July, the court had asked him to present a surety as a condition for bail.

Uncertainty prevails

“As per the report [submitted by the Delhi Police], the surety is residing as a tenant at the given address, and the surety has not provided any permanent address on record. In these circumstances, it is also difficult to presume that the surety has control over the accused,” Metropolitan Magistrate Shivani Chauhan said in her order.

The court directed the accused to produce a fresh surety and extended the existing personal bond for bail till the next date of hearing on December 19. Ashish Dikshit, the counsel for the accused, told The Hindu over phone later that his client would produce a fresh surety before the next date.

‘Supply witnesses’ statements’

The court also directed the Delhi Police to supply statements of certain witnesses of the case to Mr. Dikshit.

The court passed the order on an application by the counsel wherein he stated that the investigating officer of the case had stated before the Additional Sessions Judge seized of the case that she had interrogated 20 employees of TERI, including eight females, on July 17, 2015.

Perusal of the file shows that the investigating officer had filed statements of four employees of TERI, which are contrary to the submission made by her before the Sessions Judge. Under Section 207 of the CrPC, the investigating officer can be called upon to supply the statements of all the witnesses recorded by her during investigation.

Thus, the investigating officer was directed to supply the statements of all the employees of TERI interrogated by her.