Court asks about Centre’s stand on fixing MRP of stents

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre about its stand on fixing maximum retail price (MRP) of coronary stents, which have been included in the national essential list of medicines (NLEM).

“What do you have to say with regard to fixation of MRP of coronary stents?” a Bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal asked while issuing notice to the Centre and seeking a response by December 22.

The order came on a PIL filed by advocate Birender Sangwan, who claimed that the price of coronary stents had not been fixed despite it being included in NLEM 2015.

The plea says that with the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) not fixing the price of stents, the same are being sold at higher rates, beyond the reach of many. Mr. Sangwan also sought a direction to the Drug Controller General of India “for providing prompt availability of stents at medical stores to enable quick access”.