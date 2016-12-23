Court allows lie test on roommate, suspects

more-in

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to conduct a lie detector test on the roommate of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed and also the nine suspects in the case.

Reiterating that everything possible should be done to trace Najeeb and unite the son with his mother, a Bench of Justices G.S Sistani and Jayant Nath clarified that the suspects should be subjected to a lie detector test after getting their consent.

Report by Jan 23

“Why should anybody, who is related to the case, shy away from helping in the investigation? We do not want to give concession to anyone, whether it is the family members, friends or Najeeb’s roommate. A lie-detector test should take place, as everybody will have to work on this case. The police will conduct the test expeditiously as soon as possible and file their status report before January 23 next year. We further expect that the police would do everything possible to get the boy and even search the suspects’ native places using sniffer dogs,” the court said.

The court’s direction came after it was informed by senior standing counsel Rahul Mehra that Najeeb’s roommate Mohammed Qasim had initially given his consent for the lie- detector test, but did not turn up for the same on Thursday.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing Najeeb’s mother Fatima, submitted that Qasim will undergo the lie-detector test only after the nine suspects undergo the process.

Suspects’ rooms not searched

He also submitted that the police have not bothered to look in the rooms of the suspects, who all have left for their homes after the incident. Mr. Mehra opposed the contention and added that the police have issued notices to the suspects and that they are on their way to Delhi. “Once they reach Delhi, their rooms will be searched and will be questioned,” said Mr. Mehra.

“The roommate and these nine boys should have been questioned at the initial stage itself. They should have been subjected to a lie-detector test,” the Bench said and asked the police whether they have called the parents and family members of Najeeb for the test.

It further asked the police to keep an eye on the rooms of the suspects and take sniffer dogs to their rooms. The court was hearing a habeas corpus plea by Najeeb’s mother, Fatima Nafees, seeking to trace her son who has been missing since the intervening night of October 14 and 15.

The court on December 14 had asked the police to scan the entire campus using sniffer dogs. The court was informed that a search of the campus with sniffer dogs and mounted police didn’t lead to any discovery.