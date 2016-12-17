Cops managed to keep media away

more-in

: The Nirbhaya gang-rape anniversary was at the back of the minds of senior officers of the south Delhi police as soon as they learnt about the Moti Bagh rape.

Right from the start, they aimed at keeping ahead of the media. According to senior investigators, police teams did not want any journalist to learn about the crime before the accused was nabbed.

But it was not as easy as it seemed. Within minutes of the crime, policemen gathered in large numbers at the crime spot to begin a combing operation.

Even when the woman was taken to hospital for a medical examination, at least 25 personnel stayed at the spot for the next four hours until the car was traced.

“It was an unfortunate incident, but we wanted to keep the case away from the media till we had nabbed the accused,” said a senior officer.

‘Better policing’

The police have also chosen this incident to claim that there is better policing in Delhi compared to four years ago, when Nirbhaya was gangraped.

“The fact that the victim came across two patrolling policemen within minutes of escaping shows our increased presence on the roads,” said Ishwar Singh, DCP (South).

Many other officers, however, conceded it was pure luck that the policemen had happened to pass by the crime spot. “But policemen are certainly following fixed routes and timings allotted to them. This discipline is part of our culture now. It is fortunate that the she met the policemen and not mischievous elements, who could have also taken advantage of her,” said an officer.