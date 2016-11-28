Cop, three others held for cheating man of Rs. 18 lakh

more-in

A Delhi Police sub-inspector and three others have been arrested for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs. 18 lakh. The accused are believed to have staged a seizure of the money that the man had handed over to them post the demonetisation announcement to exchange into new currency.

The accused were sent to one-day police custody on Sunday.

The name of sub-inspector Sudhir Rathi, who was posted in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri, and call centre employees Rohit, Ankur and Ranvijay cropped up while the police were investigating a cheating case registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Mohammad Saifuddin, a trader from Bihar.

Mr. Saifuddin had come to a relative’s house in Delhi on November 7, a day before the demonetisation was announced.

“I was worried as I had Rs.18 lakh with me. It was hard-earned money. I was introduced to Shailendra, who was known to my relative. He told me that he knew a bank employee who could help me,” said Mr. Saifuddin in his statement.

On November 17, he was asked to meet Shailendra and his alleged accomplices — Monu and Payal — at Mayur Vihar where the exchange was to take place. But later he was asked to meet them at the Tilak Nagar metro station.

Repeated enquiries over the next few days elicited evasive replies, which left Mr. Saifuddin worried. A case was registered on November 20.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vijay Kumar added that Shailendra, Payal and Monu had said that they were on their way along with Ranvijay, Ankur and Rohit to exchange the money, but were stopped by the sub-inspector, who allegedly confiscated the amount.

The police, meanwhile, found that Ranvijay and the sub-inspector were friends. “Ranvijay had tipped off Mr. Rathi, who staged the seizure,” the officer added.