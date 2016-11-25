Cop suspended

more-in

A Delhi Police constable has been suspended for allegedly hitting a man with a lathi and engaging in a scuffle with others, including a woman, while trying to control a crowd outside a bank on Tuesday.

Loses his temper

The constable, who was posted at Bhajanpura police station, was suspended after he allegedly lost his temper outside a bank in north-east Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar.

Video

A video has now surfaced where constable Ram Naresh is seen arguing with a woman and later assaulting the crowd with the stick. Senior police officers said an enquiry has been initiated.

Heated argument

The incident took place around 2 p.m. on Tuesday when the woman arrived at a bank in Yamuna Vihar to get her currency exchanged. The constable told senior police officers that he had objected to the woman’s attempts to squeeze into the queue.

As he protested, a few men from the locality stepped forward in the woman’s support.

The constable, meanwhile, alleged that more people gathered and provoked him, triggering a heated argument that saw him losing his cool.