Cop, home guard assaulted on duty

A Delhi Police constable and a home guard were allegedly assaulted by a group of men in south-west Delhi's Bindapur in the early hours of Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Surender Kumar said the victims — Constable Pawan and home guard Lakshminarayan— were patrolling in the area when the incident happened. The duo spotted a group of men and intercepted them based on suspicion. “Pawan made the men sit on the road and asked them about the need for roaming around at such an early hour,” said Mr. Kumar.

Attacked with chilli powder

However, instead of replying, one of the men allegedly threw chilli powder into Pawan’s eyes. “At the time, Pawan was on a phone call with a colleague. The sudden attack caused a burning sensation and a brief loss of sight, due to which he panicked. Realising that the men could attack by taking advantage of his condition, he fired two rounds but the bullets did not hit anyone,” said Mr. Kumar.

Lakshminarayan, who was a few steps behind, was allegedly attacked with a stone which brushed past him.

The men then fled from the spot. The incident, however, was allegedly captured on a CCTV camera, which helped the police to zero in on the accused and detain a couple of them. A case of assault and preventing a government servant from the discharge of duty has been registered.