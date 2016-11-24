Cop gets 4-year jail for graft

more-in

A Delhi court has sentenced an Additional SHO of the Delhi Police to four years in jail for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 1 lakh from a murder accused.

Awarding the sentence, Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Kumar said: “Considering all the facts and circumstances, I sentence the convict to rigorous imprisonment for four years.”

The CBI arrested Ram Niwas Yadav near a petrol pump after receiving a complaint from the murder accused, Rao Satbir Singh. The bribe money was recovered from the police officer.

The case

Posted at Chhawla police station in west Delhi, the police officer had contacted the murder accused and offered him pardon in lieu of a bribe. He had initially demanded Rs. 5 lakh, which later came down to Rs. 2 lakh.

Since the complainant did not want to pay the bribe, he lodged a complaint with the CBI. The complainant himself was an accused in a case where a man had died after a scuffle with employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in 2014.

Caught red-handed

“All the... witnesses have fully supported the prosecution case. Despite complainant and prosecution witness Rao Satbir Singh having a shady background, I find him to be a truthful witness duly corroborated by other respectable independent witnesses and CBI officials. Accordingly, it stands proved that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs.5 lakh, which was later reduced to Rs.3 lakh, and thereafter to Rs.2 lakh from the complainant for a motive for doing favour to him in the proceedings later,’’ the Judge said. “The accused was caught red-handed accepting an amount of Rs.1 lakh from the complainant. Therefore, I convict him under Section 7 as well as under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(d)(i) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.’’