Connect with youth, L-G tells Delhi Police

more-in

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Friday instructed the Delhi Police to connect with the Capital’s youth and lay emphasis on local communities for effective policing initiatives.

Mr. Baijal also identified safety of women, senior citizens and those hailing from the north-eastern states as top priorities even as he stressed the need for the force to keep pace with technological up-gradation

The L-G visited the Delhi Police headquarters early on Friday afternoon where he was first given a ceremonial guard of honour following which he took a round of the Central Police Command Room – C4i and the Police Control Room.

Better policing

This was followed by detailed discussions and interactions with officials from the Delhi Police top brass.

The L-G directed the officers to engage with the youth and the community in a big way to effectively communicate and connect with them. “The youth have to be partners in our policing approach,” Mr. Baijal said.

Full support

Mr. Baijal observed that modern day policing was a challenging and a complex task in a mega city like Delhi and, therefore, the police must technologically upgrade itself as well as build strong relations with the community.

The L-G assured his support in all such initiatives where public interface and facilitation was concerned.

Brave children

Meanwhile, Mr. Baijal felicitated children who have been conferred the National Bravery Award 2016 at a function held at the Raj Niwas.

The ‘Bharat Award’ was conferred posthumously to Late Tarh Peeju of Arunanchal Pradesh who displayed heroic courage and sacrificed her life while saving two of her friends when they were being swept away by the strong undercurrent.

The ‘Geeta Chopra Award’ was jointly conferred on Tejasweeta Pradhan and Shivani Gond of West Bengal, who helped the police in uncovering an international sex racket leading to the arrest of the mastermind.

The ‘Sanjay Chopra Award’ was given to Sumit Mamagain of Uttarakhand who displayed outstanding bravery in saving his cousin when a leopard attacked.