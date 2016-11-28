Congress workers turn on the heat in Gurugram

more-in

Protesters say demonetisation has pinched the common man and business community the hardest

Congress workers burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Agarsen Chowk here on Sunday to protest against his government’s decision of demonetising the Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes.

Inconvenience

The protesters gathered around noon and raised slogans against the Prime Minister and the BJP government for withdrawing the high-denomination notes and causing inconvenience to the masses.

Congress leader Gaje Singh Kablana said that the common man and the business community had been hit hard, the impact of which was there for all to see.

He added that though Mr. Modi had spoken about cashless transactions in his address to the nation, a majority of the population did not have Internet access. He added that only 30 per cent population in the city was well-versed with mobile banking. “Had this not been the case, people would not have been queuing up outside banks and ATMs to withdraw a few thousand rupees,” said Mr. Kablana.

The Congress workers later took out a march in Sadar Bazar and appealed to the shopkeepers to keep their shops closed on Monday in support of the party’ s call for protest.

Another Congress leader Harpal Tanwar said the unprecedented support to the party’s protest against demonetisation showed that the common man was upset with the move.

Protests across States

Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar told The Hindu that local party leaders had met market association office-bearers across the State.

“We do not aim to create any law and order problem or force shopkeepers to close their establishments. The purpose is to voice the anger and hardships of the common man and the business community. The party leaders will hold protests across the State,” said Mr. Tanwar.