Congolese national murder case: third accused arrested

: The third accused in the murder of 29-year-old Congolese national Masonda Ketada Olivier, who was allegedly thrashed to death in south Delhi’s Kishangarh in May, has been arrested.

Mukesh Kumar Vishnoi was nabbed in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Tuesday based on a tip-off, said the police.

“We had information that he would be coming to Mathura from Jaipur by bus to meet someone. A trap was laid near New Bus Stand in Mathura, and the accused was arrested,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east) Romil Baaniya.

‘Cheating case’

The police said Vishnoi was a graduate from Sawariya College in Barmer, Rajasthan. Between 2007 and 2013, he worked in various private companies in Mumbai.

In 2014, he came to Delhi and fell into company of a gang that was involved in cheating people online. In January, he was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch in a cheating case, said Mr. Baaniya.

The other accused in the case— Mobin Azad Saifi (23) and Prakash— were arrested earlier.

After his death, Olivier’s friends had claimed that the incident was a hate crime and had left behind questions on the safety of Africans in the Capital.