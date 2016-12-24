Coaching centres in residential areas under HC scanner

more-in

Running of professional coaching institutes in residential areas came under the Delhi High Court’s scanner on Friday, which sought the response of the Delhi government and civic bodies on a plea alleging that such centres threatened safety of women.

A Bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal issued notice to government agencies on the petition, which alleged that coaching centres for competitive examinations were running in Mukherjee Nagar in north Delhi in collusion and connivance of the authorities.

The court issued notices to the Delhi government, Ministry of Urban Development, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, DDA, Delhi Jal Board, North Delhi Power Ltd., and police officials.

‘Illegal and unlawful’

Filed by Delhi resident Sanjay Singhal, the petition also alleged that these “illegal and unlawful” centres had become hindrances for the public.

Seeking directions to authorities to stop these centres, the plea alleged that the municipal authority had failed to act against such violators despite the High Court’s earlier order to look into the issue.

Cancel lease deeds

The plea also alleged that the authorities had given a free hand to residents to convert the residential area into a commercial one, and sought the court’s direction to the government to cancel the lease deeds and conveyance deeds of the premises where such professional institutes were operating in Mukherjee Nagar, Outram Lane and Kingsway Camp areas. — PTI