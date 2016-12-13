Clean air continues to elude Okhla

more-in

After the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recently justified the setting up of the Okhla waste-to-energy plant before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), environmentalists and residents of the area have noted that despite the case having “stretched in court since 2013, locals will be denied the right to breathe fresh air at least till December 31, 2016”.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar has been hearing the case regarding a municipal solid waste (MSW) based thermal power plant of Timarpur-Okhla Waste Management Co. Pvt. Ltd. (TOWMCL) of M/s Jindal Urban Infrastructure Limited (JUIL) since February 2013.

Environmentalist Gopal Krishna, who has been associated with the case, said: “This plant violates all environmental clearance norms and conditions laid down in the No Objection Certificate under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.”

Repeated hearings

Mr. Krishna added that before the ongoing hearing in the NGT, the case saw 28 dates of hearing at the Delhi High Court between 2009 and 2013.

The residents here added that it was “intriguing as to why the Delhi government was so indulgent towards a highly polluting plant, which had violated every environmental norm and caused a serious public health crisis while it remained unmindful of the demands of environmental groups and residents who sought its closure”.

Located in ecologically sensitive zone

Pointing out that the plant was located close to residential colonies, Mr. Krishna added that its toxic emissions in an ecologically sensitive and thickly populated area had become a routine affair with all the authorities concerned turning a blind eye towards it.

Besides violating the Master Plan, environmentalists also say that the plant has violated all norms of the environmental clearance conditions. “It is puzzling as to why the Central and Delhi governments are allowing this plant to exist despite it being a habitual offender and violator of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974,” he said.