Clarify stand on ‘illegal’ distilleries: NGT to Centre

: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Centre to clarify its stand on distilleries and sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh that manufacture, store and transport ethanol without the requisite permission.

The order came during the hearing of a contempt plea filed by non-government organisation SAFE alleging that the authorities were allowing these units to operate without licences and in contravention of the Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical Rules, 1989, putting lives at risk.

‘No licences’

Referring to an affidavit of the Uttar Pradesh government, the NGO had contended that only two of the 35 distilleries in the State had requisite licences, while the others were manufacturing ethanol illegally.

On May 9, the Tribunal had directed that no manufacturer will produce absolute alcohol without seeking permission from the Ministry of Commerce, Chief Controller Explosives and other authorities.

“The industries also manipulate the figures of their production, storage and sale, causing huge loss to the State exchequer,” the NGO had said.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar then ordered the ministries of Environment and Petroleum, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to apprise it of what action it was mulling to take against the industries.

The matter has now been listed for hearing on December 13.