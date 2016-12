more-in

: An abandoned cigarette lighter shaped like a hand-grenade gave anxious moments to the security agencies at the Sector 28 metro station here on Tuesday.

Around 9 a.m., a bomb disposal squad had to be called in after a passenger noticed a “hand-grenade” kept hidden behind a board at the station.

“It eventually turned out to be a plastic lighter,” said CISF, PRO, Manjit Singh.