Christmas sales pick up in Capital

The festive spirit is palpable as Christmas approaches and bright trinkets deck up markets in the Capital.

The city’s bakeries, too, have risen to the occasion with an array of sweet and savoury cakes, breads and desserts to cater to the sweet tooth of Delhiites.

Going all out

While Sugar & Spice bakery is going the traditional way with plum cakes and other quintessential Christmas delicacies, others like L’Opéra, which has several outlets across the city, are going all out this Christmas.

Pranav Chaudhury, manager at the L’Opera outlet in Khan Market, says, “Our Christmas range is extensive. We have an assortment of European bread — panettone and brioche — the festive bûche and the usual Christmas pudding, gingerbread and shortbread items.”

Orders start pouring in

Ravi, owner of Americano Black Café in Laxmi Nagar, said, “This is my store’s first Christmas and people have already started ordering cakes and desserts. I am hoping that our sales will see a considerable boost.”

Old favourites

The Capital’s old favourite, Wenger’s at Connaught Place is also gearing up for the festive week with its Christmas classics, which include cakes of various shapes, sizes and flavours.

This, besides, mince pies, edible ornaments, plum-based items, gingerbread, and more. The star item this season is the Christmas hamper, which includes confectioneries ranging from chocolate caramel to X-Mas cookies and plum cakes.

Charanjeet Singh, manager at Wenger’s, said the Christmas collection would be available till the end of the year.

Vendors see a change

Street vendors around Connaught Place, meanwhile, have started selling Christmas accessories. LED-studded Santa caps and sparkly reindeer antlers are among the many items that people may choose from.

Malls jazz up too

The city’s malls, too, are twinkling. At DLF Place in Saket, a children-oriented Christmas Cantata, a Santa Parade on Christmas eve and a Christmas Market till the end of December have been organised around a sky-high Santa Claus in the centre of the courtyard in The Plaza.