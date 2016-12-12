more-in

To usher in the Yuletide spirit, the Capital City Minstrels (CCM) are scheduled to perform a series of concerts showcasing Christmas music from around the world from Tuesday to Saturday in the National Capital Region. The events will be held at some of the city’s most popular concert venues. A private concert will also be organised for the President.

The CCM comprises people of all ages, nationalities and walks of life, including students, professionals, corporate executives and embassy personnel, bound together by their love for music.

According to the group, the music will include the opulence of “And the Glory of the Lord”, composed by George Frideric Handel, the first chorus of his glorious “Messiah” written in 1741, and Heinrich Schütz’s “Chorus of the Angels” from “The Christmas Story”.

The choir has also come up with its own rendition of Franz Gruber’s “Silent Night”, which it hopes will be well-received as it is different from the most well-known version of the carol. Other songs include “Worship the King” by Billy Smiley and Bill George; Kent Newbury’s “For We Have Seen His Star”; Felix Bernard’s “Winter Wonderland” and the energetic “Gotta Whisper Gotta Shout!” by Victor Johnson.

Line-up

Tuesday’s concert will be held at the Teen Murti Auditorium at 7 p.m. The event at the Hungarian Information and Cultural Centre will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Entry to both the concerts is free. Friday’s show at the Epicentre in Gurgaon at 7.30 p.m. is a ticketed event. Entry to the concert at the Vatican Embassy Chapel on Saturday at 7 p.m. is also free.