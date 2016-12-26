Chilly morning fails to dampen Christmas spirit

more-in

Decked up with twinkling lights, churches in the city wore a welcoming glow on Christmas eve, ushering in people to attend the midnight mass and sing popular carols and hymns.

On Christmas, the cold Sunday morning failed to keep people from heading out and soaking in the Christmas spirit in various markets and malls across the city.

Santa hats

Dressed in Santa hats and masks, and reindeer antler headbands, youngsters in the city thronged Connaught Place and malls across the Capital for an elaborate Christmas lunch or for cakes and pudding at various bakeries.

Christmas trees and people dressed up as Santa Claus were very much in demand, with youngsters striking a pose and clicking selfies for a festive addition to their social media timeline.

Restaurants in the city offering a special Christmas spread were not entertaining walk-ins, as people had made reservations in advance to celebrate with family.

Hot favourites

Street vendors made the most of the winter chill by serving simple treats like steamed corn on the cob, momos, shakarkandi and ram-ladoo, that were popular among the people who did not get a reservation or were standing in queues at bakeries.

Restaurants pulled out all the stops, with especially curated wine and cheese menus paired with special cold cuts, grills and a lavish dessert spread.

With the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro facing technical snags, Connaught Place was teeming with people jostling for space outside the entry points of Rajiv Chowk Metro station.

There was also heavy traffic outside markets. The Christmas release for the year, Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, was also a hot favourite among those celebrating the holiday, with almost all shows running houseful.

People who had planned a picnic were a little disappointed with the chilly conditions, but that did not stop them from spreading out a blanket at various public parks across the city.

The National Street Vendors Festival being organised at JLN stadium was also a popular option for those looking for something different to do.