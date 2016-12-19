more-in

It was another chilly day in the Capital on Sunday, with shallow foggy conditions in the morning.

The minimum temperature settled at 7.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal for this time of the year, while the maximum was 23 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.

According to Railway officials, 26 trains were running behind schedule, while nine trains had to be rescheduled due to poor visibility caused by the fog layer.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for Monday with the likelihood of some mist and haze. The Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 23 and 7 degrees respectively. — PTI