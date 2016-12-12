Children’s spat sparks communal tension

more-in

: A Facebook post and an argument between children playing gilli danda sparked communal tension in two separate north-east Delhi localities – Seelampur and Nand Nagri — in the past 24 hours.

While the situation remained calm on Sunday evening, there were reports of crowds resorting to violence in both cases.

In the Nand Nagri case, reported around 2 p.m. on Sunday, the children, who were from two different communities, fought among themselves. As elders from both sides got involved, things took a communal colour.

Stone pelting

Senior officers said that the two groups threw stones at each other, injuring three local residents. A shop in B Block and a car were also vandalised by the mob, leading to heavy police deployment in the area.

Soon, more people from the locality came out in support of the children and the argument soon developed into a violent scuffle, following which the mob vandalised a shop in the locality. They also damaged a car parked nearby and pelted stones at each other.

Three local residents who were injured during the stone throwing had to be rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment.

“The situation was, however, controlled,” said A.K. Singla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-east). Additional police deployment had to be done in the area. A case of rioting has been registered and the matter is being probed.

Objectionable content

Earlier on Saturday night a boy, whose age has not been verified yet, allegedly posted objectionable content about a prominent religious figure of another community.

This sparked a protest as a massive crowd gathered outside Seelampur police station and demanded that strict action be taken against the boy.

Mob demands action

Responding to the spontaneous protests, the police brought the father and the brother of the boy to the police station. The father offered an apology but the angry crowds would not be pacified and insisted that legal action be taken against the boy.

The police have registered a case of hurting religious sentiments and are investigating the matter, said Mr. Singla.