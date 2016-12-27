Chikungunya gave Delhi sleepless nights

more-in

The Capital’s health diary for 2016 was marred by a slew of viral and bacterial infections, which included the recent bird flu outbreak. Each situation called for an intervention by the Central and State governments to contain the outbreaks, besides reassuring the people.

The year began with a dengue outbreak, which was followed by a spike in chikungunya cases — the worst in last few years.

Earlier, in September, the city reported its first chikungunya death. Within a few hours, civic authorities had confirmed 497 chikungunya and 387 dengue cases. The first death was that of a 65-year-old Ghaziabad resident, who was brought to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in a critical condition. He later died of sepsis brought on by chikungunya.

“Delhi saw the maximum number of chikungunya cases this year. In September, hospitals registered a sharp increase in the number of patients coming in with fever, headache and body ache. Most cases were that of chikungunya, followed by dengue, malaria and other viral fevers,” said Dr. Anil Bansal, Delhi Medical Association (DMA).

Case diary

In fact, Delhi reported 1,057 chikungunya and 1,158 dengue cases in September — figures that were confirmed by the municipal corporations.

“This year, the dengue outbreak was caused by serotype 3. This is a milder version and rarely leads to hospitalisation,” said Dr. K.K. Agarwal of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

With 1,105 hospitals and nursing homes, and 48,096 beds, Delhi claims to be one of the best in the country in terms of health infrastructure. However, such was the deluge of patients that hospitals battled constant complaints of people not getting beds. This led the Delhi government to allow hospitals and nursing homes to add 10 to 20 per cent more beds to treat fever and dengue patients.

According to municipal officials, the number of dengue and chikungunya cases rise during and just after the rainy season — that usually lasts between June and September.

With an average of over 1,000 cases coming in each week, the city reported over 9,000 cases of chikungunya this year. The number started dipping only after December.

“Through most of September, we saw 30 to 40 chikungunya patients each day. This has come down to about 20. The number of hospital admissions has reduced,” said Dr. Rommel Tickoo of Max Super-Speciality Hospital.

Pollution hits Delhi

But diseases were not the only cause for concern. Delhiites were faced with “dangerously poor air quality” that forced educational institutions to close. But not only did the city fail to meet international standards for safe air quality, residents had to make do with only seven days of good air quality between 2015 and 2016.

As Delhi struggled to breathe, the situation was declared an “emergency”. Further, the gloomy weather, which lasted more than a week on some occasions, left behind a toxic haze. According to doctors, an estimated 30,000 people die prematurely in Delhi every year because of the pollution. “Exposure to air pollution has serious health implications. It is a leading cause of diseases including asthma, emphysema, bronchitis, strokes, heart disease, pneumonia, throat, lung and nasal cancers, and tuberculosis, among other ailments. Children are the most vulnerable,” research studies have noted.

Doctors also warned that unless urgent measures are brought in, the city stands to see another round of fevers and infections, thanks to the air pollution that will make the Capital ‘a health hazard’.