Chhawla property dealer’s house, office raided

more-in

: In another joint raid of the Delhi Police and IT department on Wednesday, Rs. 65 lakh cash and jewellery worth over Rs. 1 crore was seized from a real estate agent based in south-west Delhi’s Chhawla.

Over Rs.11 lakh of the seized amount was in new currency notes.

Jewellery worth

Rs. 1 crore found

The raid was conducted at the house of Sukhbir Shokeen, a property dealer-cum-real estate agent, in Chhawla village, and his office in Rangpuri.

A senior police officer said that the raid was conducted based on a tip-off. Cash amounting to Rs.64,84,000 was recovered from the house.

“Of the recovered cash, Rs.11,34,000 was in the new Rs.2,000 notes, while the remainder was in Rs.100 notes. Jewellery worth Rs.1,06,57,235 was also recovered,” he said.

Dealer being interrogated

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) RavindraYadav, the property dealer is now being interrogated about the source of the money and how he managed to amass such a huge number of new notes despite the withdrawal cap that has been imposed.

A survey was being carried out at his office premises in Rangpuri area till late on Wednesday evening.