Charges framed against suspected IS operatives

: A Special court here on Monday framed charges against five suspected operatives of Islamic State (IS) for allegedly conspiring to carry out terror strikes in the Capital and neighbouring regions during the Ardh Kumbh mela in Haridwar in January.

District Judge Amarnath framed the charges against Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyed, Akhlakur Rehman, Mohd Osama, Mohd. Azeemushan and Mohd Mehraz under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and under Sections 17 (punishment for raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy for terror act) and 20 (punishment for being member of terror group) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On the run

There are six accused in the case. One of them is absconding.

Later, the court fixed December 15 as the date for further proceedings.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a charge sheet against them in July.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had lodged the case against them on January 18. Later, the Union Home Ministry had transferred it to the NIA. The charge sheet said the members of the gang were in touch through mobile phones and social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Surespot, Twitter, Trillian, Skype and Facebook.

“Their [accused] association with one another is established on the recovery of matchstick material that was to be used for assembling of improvised explosive devices,’’ the charge sheet stated.

“They were conspiring to create terror in the minds of people of India,” the charge sheet further said.