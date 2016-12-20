Charge sheet against Kumar

more-in

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against suspended IAS officer Rajendra Kumar, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with an alleged graft case against him.

The 1989-batch IAS officer has been charged with “criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery” under Indian Penal Code, besides provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act along with eight others and Endeavour Systems private Limited, CBI sources said on Monday.

Other names

Others named in the charge sheet include Tarun Sharma, former Deputy Secretary in Mr. Kejriwal’s office, Mr. Kumar’s close aide Ashok Kumar and Managing Director of a PSU, R S Kaushik, co-owner of ESPL, Sandeep Kumar and Kaushik’s predecessor G.K. Nanda, former Managing Director of Intelligent Communication Systems India Ltd (ICSIL), a Delhi government undertaking, the sources said.

Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Jaidev Rath and Mukesh Mehta have also been named in the charge sheet, which has been filed in the Special CBI court recently.

It was alleged by the CBI in the FIR that the accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy and caused a loss of Rs. 12 crore to the Delhi government in award of contracts between 2007 and 2015. The FIR had also claimed that the officials had taken “undue benefit” of over Rs. 3 crore while awarding the contract.

Voice samples analysed

CBI had analysed voice recording which were found on laptops seized during its searches. The voice sample showed that Mr. Kumar was allegedly seeking undue favours for ESPL.

The CBI had registered a case in December last year alleging that Mr. Kumar had abused his official position by “favouring a particular firm in the last few years in getting tenders of Delhi government departments”.

— PTI