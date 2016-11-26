Centre seeks report on leopard killing in Haryana

On the prowl: The elusive feline was last sighted at the Yamuna Biodiversity Park in Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Following the fatal bludgeoning of a leopard by villagers in Mandawar village, Haryana, the Environment Ministry has asked for a report from the State Forest Department explaining the circumstances that led to its death.

The leopard is a Schedule-1 animal, according to provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, and killing it could invite as much as six years of imprisonment as well as a fine. “For now,we’ve asked for a report from the State [Forest] Department,” B.S. Bonal, the Additional Director-General (Forest), told The Hindu, “but this is an extremely sad event. No animal will kill unless provoked.”

According to a Friday report in The Hindu, the animal strayed into the village — located about 20 km from Gurugram — in search of food on Thursday morning. The villagers attacked it with sticks and other weapons, but not before the leopard ran amok for three hours, spreading panic and injuring over half-a-dozen people. The villagers alleged that the police and the Forest Department personnel arrived late and were not well-equipped to catch the animal.