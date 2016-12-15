Centre has failed to curb black money: Congress

more-in

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP over demonetisation, former Haryana Transport Minister and State Congress vice-president Aftab Ahmed on Wednesday said that the government had “miserably failed” in combating black money as the “rich and influential” had managed to get their illegal money converted while the common man continued to suffer.

Mr. Ahmed said that the wrong policies of the BJP had broken the back of farmers, labourers and small traders. He added that more than 80 people had already lost their lives standing in long queues outside banks and ATMs.

‘Hasty decision’

Mr. Ahmed said that more than 40 per cent of migrant workers, who had come to big cities in search of livelihood, were rendered jobless post demonetisation and forced to return to their villages. He added that more than a dozen amendments were made to the note ban announcement since November 8, which “proved” that it was a decision taken in haste and without proper planning.