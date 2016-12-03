Cashless property tax payment proposed

more-in

South Delhi residents may have to apply for and pay property tax online from the next financial year, if the proposed cashless system is approved by the local civic body.

While presenting the budget proposals for 2017-18 to the Standing Committee on Friday, the Commissioner of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Puneet Kumar Goel, said that the civic body was working towards a cashless property tax collection system.

Rate hike

From the coming financial year, Mr. Goel proposed that the SDMC would take only e-payments for property tax using online payment, mobile wallets and apps. Currently, applications can be filled online, but cash payments are accepted.

The Commissioner also proposed a one per cent and two per cent increase in property tax rates for C, D and E categories, and A and B categories of colonies respectively. The property tax rates for certain commercial properties could go up by five per cent.

While the SDMC is not struggling financially like the North and East civic bodies, the expenditure as well as revenue estimates for this fiscal were revised downward. As per the revised budget estimate for 2016-17 presented on Friday, the estimated expenditure was reduced from Rs.4,265.75 crore to Rs.4,046.77 crore. The SDMC would also not be on course to achieve the revenue target of Rs.4,079.57 crore, with the income estimate being revised down to Rs.3,796.33 crore for 2016-17.

For 2017-18, the Commissioner proposed total expenditure of Rs. 4,515.92 crore, with sanitation getting the biggest chunk (Rs.1,088.80 crore), followed by education (Rs.871.90 crore) and engineering (Rs.775.35 crore).

Though the expenses were estimated to grow, the budget for 2017-18 would have a shortfall of just over Rs.411 crore as the proposed income would be Rs.4,104.13 crore. That being said, the Commissioner said that there was a Rs.400 crore surplus from 2015-16.

These proposals will now be deliberated by the Standing Committee and then the House before the final budget is presented in February. As per sources, the ruling-BJP is unlikely to allow the increase in property tax rates, particularly since it will be an election year. Elections to the civic bodies are slated for April 2017.

The Congress will oppose the hike, said Leader of Opposition Farhad Suri.