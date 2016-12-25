Cash an option at cashless stations: DMRC

more-in

: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) clarified on Saturday that while 10 metro stations will become “cashless” from January 1, 2017, commuters would still be able to pay for travel tokens or smart cards through cash and credit or debit cards.

The 10 stations where cashless facilities would be available from January 1, 2017 are Rohini East, Rohini West, M G Road, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Nirman Vihar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri West, NOIDA Sec-15, Nehru Place and Kailash Colony.

The stations have been selected keeping in mind certain factors to ensure that commuters don’t face issues during cashless transactions.

Factors in consideration

These factors include the fact 70 per cent of users in all these stations use smart cards so, cash transactions here are moderate in comparison to other stations. Also in consideration was adequate mobile connectivity and the provision of at least two or more Token Vending machines.

A DMRC spokesperson said that there have been some misgivings in certain sections that only Paytm payments are allowed. “Regarding cashless transactions at 10 stations, it is to be mentioned that Paytm is not the only method available in DMRC for facilitating such transactions,” the spokesperson said.

‘Paytm not only option’

He said that Ticket Vending Machines and POS machines are also available at these stations. “This doesn't require anyone to have Paytm application,” he said.

DMRC said that it is in the process of roping in other (e-wallet) players. “Also, one ticket counter will be there at each station where a passenger can buy tokens in cash,” he said.

Encourage cashless

“The idea is to encourage more and more of the public to adopt cashless transaction methods for travelling in the Metro thereby, providing multiple hassle-free options to commuters,” he said. “Since DMRC has an ongoing agreement with Paytm, which bagged the contract through open tender process for encouraging cashless smart card top up, it was the natural choice to start cashless transactions at 10 stations,” he said.