Case against OSD to Jain

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of corruption and criminal conspiracy to probe alleged irregularities in the appointment of Nikunj Aggarwal, a senior resident doctor, as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

Following a complaint from Delhi government’s Deputy Secretary (Vigilance) K. S. Meena, the CBI has named Dr. Aggarwal and Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya Director Anup Mohta as accused persons.

Non-existent post

The complaint alleged that Dr. Aggarwal was appointed as Senior Resident (Ortho) with Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalya on ad hoc basis on August 10, 2015, without any proposal from the department to engage a doctor at the post which did not exist. “Also no advertisement was issued by the hospital for the selection of Dr. Nikunj Aggarwal as SR. No walk-in interview was conducted for the purpose,” it alleged.

Procedure not followed

It was alleged that Dr. Aggarwal himself had made a handwritten application on plain paper for the appointment.

“Without following any procedure, his appointment was approved… as no post of SR was actually available in Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya at that point of time... Within a few days of appointment of Dr. Aggarwal, he was appointed as OSD to Delhi Health Minister. As per the Residency Scheme, the resident doctors are engaged for working in hospitals and not for other duties,” said the complaint.