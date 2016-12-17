Car traced in 4 hours, accused nabbed in 12

NEW DELHI, 16/12/2016: Car parked at South Campus Police Station, The 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a car near south Delhi's Moti Bagh. The driver of the car, which is owned by an official of the paramilitary CISF, has been arrested. in New Delhi Friday . Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Search for a car whose registration number is unknown is usually a tough task.

The Delhi Police, in their search operation for the alleged rapist and his car, were helped by the fact that the area where the offence took place is an authorised and well-laid out colony.

As soon as the police learned about the rape, they divided themselves into several teams and began combing the area by diving it into separate zones.

Photograph of car

Each time they spotted a sedan in the area, though not too many of those around the spot, they would send a photograph of the car for identification to the policewomen accompanying the victim.

The search operation began around 1.45 a.m., minutes after the matter was reported to the police, and ended at 5 a.m. after the car was finally spotted.

Victim “cooperative”

Meanwhile, the victim, whom the police called “cooperative”, agreed to accompany the police to the crime spot to help with the identification process. Within moments of her arriving at the spot, the police managed to trace the car that matched the brief description provided by the woman and she was immediately taken to the spot for confirmation.

The car was opened by a forensic team in the presence of witnesses.

“The woman’s mobile phone was found inside. She had left it behind while trying to escape,” said Ishwar Singh, DCP (South).

The police also collected other evidence and samples from the car. “At least three-four of these should help us present DNA evidence in court. The evidence in the car was not tampered with,” said a senior investigator.

Phone switched off

Meanwhile, other police teams, headed by Manishi Chandra, Additional DCP (South), continued to search for the accused. They also managed to get details of the vehicle owner quickly.

“The vehicle number plate was genuine, which saved us a lot of time,” said an officer.

Car owner Mohit Pawar, who is the son of a CISF head constable, immediately revealed the identity of the driver. The police asked his father to call up the driver from his mobile phone. However, the driver’s phone was switched off.

The police continued their pursuit for the driver by identifying 12-15 of his friends and rounding them up for questioning. While most of them were clueless, one led the police to the accused. Thereafter, it did not take the police much time to make Avneesh allegedly confess to the crime. He was formally arrested within three hours of being nabbed.

Meanwhile, the DCP said that a request would be made for trying this case in a fast-track court. He has also arranged for the victim’s counselling by a renowned psychologist.

The DCP further said that the police would investigate how the car owner landed a sticker belonging to the Ministry of Home Affairs. “If any law has been flouted in getting the sticker, we will register a FIR,” he said.