Car driver claims bikers shot at him in Shashtri Nagar

In an apparent incident of road rage, two motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at a car driver in Shashtri Nagar on Tuesday evening. The police are yet to verify the allegations of the complainant, who claims to have had a closed shave as the bullet missed its intended target.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. at Shashtri Nagar main road. Ajay, the owner of gym in Kirti Nagar, was travelling in his car with a friend when the vehicle got stuck at a turn. This led to traffic congestion on the road, said the police.

Mr. Ajay alleged that two bike-borne men came towards the car and started arguing with him. The argument soon turned heated and one of the bikers opened fire at Mr. Ajay. Fortunately, the bullet hit the car’s bonnet instead.

The incident allegedly created a panic and the bikers managed to escape, he added in his complaint.

“We have CCTV footage of the entire incident and are viewing it to check the veracity of the claim. Several police teams have been formed to nab the attackers. A case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means is likely to be registered against attackers if claims are found true,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Madhur Verma.