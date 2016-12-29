Capital to get ₹266 crore for water, sewage networks

more-in

The central government has approved funds to the tune of Rs.266 crore for improving water supply and sewage networks in the Capital.

The fund has been approved by the Ministry of Urban Development as part of Annual Action Plan of Delhi for 2016-17 under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

A similar Action Plan for 2015-16, with an investment of Rs. 223 crore, was approved for Delhi earlier in January this year. With this, the total investment approved for Delhi under Atal Mission for improving basic urban infrastructure is Rs.489 crore, a Ministry spokesperson said.

The entire project costs of Rs.489 crore will be provided as central assistance to the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi under Atal Mission guidelines.

Central assistance

“Of this, Rs.215 crore will be invested in improving water supply, Rs.254 crore on improving sewerage networks, Rs. 8 crore for drainage networks and Rs.12 crore for developing open and green spaces,” he said.

Under the AMRUT Action Plan approved for 2016-17, Delhi Jal Board will take up five water supply projects in East Municipal Corporation of Delhi area at a total cost of Rs.102 crore, one sewerage project in North MCD area at a cost of Rs.95 crore and another sewerage project in South MCD area at a cost of Rs.55 crore.

Under AMRUT Action Plan approved for 2015-16, one water supply project is to be taken up at the cost of Rs.113 crore in South MCD area and a sewerage project with an investment of Rs.104 crore in North MCD area.

“As per AMRUT Guidelines, a total allocation of central assistance of Rs.804 crore has been made for the mission period based on total urban population in the four municipal areas of NDMC and North, South and East MCDs,” the spokesperson said.