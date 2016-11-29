Capital’s dengue toll now 6

more-in

The official

The official dengue toll in the city has been updated to six by the civic bodies, even as a slight rise was recorded in the number of chikungunya cases over the last week.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) updated the death tally for dengue from four to six, according to a report release on Monday.

“Many cases come late from the hospital, which is why the confirmation has come now,” a senior official said. As per the report, 135 fresh dengue cases were reported in the Capital last week. As many as 4,200 cases were recorded till November 26.

More than 11,000

chikungunya cases

The number of chikungunya cases, meanwhile, touched 11,915 this season.

“As many as 11,915 suspected cases have been recorded till November 26, of which 9,525 have been confirmed,” said the report. At least 11,718 suspected chikungunya cases were reported in the city till November 19.

The SDMC tabulates data for vector-borne disease cases in the Capital on behalf of all the civic bodies.

Of the total chikungunya cases, 758 have been reported in areas falling under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the highest among the three corporations.

Jurisdiction

Also, 661 confirmed chikungunya cases have been reported in areas under the SDMC and 380 under the EDMC this season. As many as 3,770 cases were reported from areas falling outside the jurisdiction of the three municipal corporations. Also, 3,956 cases were recorded from other States.

15 fatalities

At least 15 fatalities have been reported at hospitals in the city due to complications triggered by chikungunya, though the civic bodies have kept the death tally at zero.

Delhi and other parts of north India faced a spike in chikungunya cases after nearly 10 years. In 2006, over 13 lakh suspected cases of chikungunya were reported.

Last year, of the 15,867 dengue cases, 7,283 were reported in October, the highest in the season.

Also, September last year had seen as many as 6,775 cases while only 1,362 cases were reported in September this year. At least 21 deaths due to dengue have been reported at various hospitals, including nine at AIIMS. —PTI