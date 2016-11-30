Cannula left inside uterus, hospital to compensate woman

more-in

Incident happened about four years ago, when victim underwent an abortion

: A Ghaziabad hospital has been directed to pay Rs.2 lakh to a woman for leaving part of a cannula in her uterus about four years ago when she underwent an abortion on the advice of a doctor.

The Ghaziabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum directed Prime Hospital to pay Rs. 2 lakh within two months, holding the hospital guilty of medical negligence. It noted that part of the cannula broke during surgery and was left in the woman’s uterus. When she went back to the hospital complaining of severe bleeding, the doctor was unable to remove the foreign object. She was then referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, where she was operated upon on October 6, 2011.

Pain in abdomen

The woman told the Forum that following medical termination of her pregnancy, she went home but continued to bleed profusely and experienced acute pain in her lower abdomen.

The hospital denied any medical negligence and claimed that they had done their best and given all necessary treatment.

The Forum, however, noted that though the hospital denied all allegations, it did not rebut its own record that the tip of the cannula was left inside the complainant’s uterus and it could not be removed despite the best efforts of the doctor. The Forum said there was no need seek any expert medical opinion in the case as the evidence and records put before it spoke for themselves.

‘Mental distress’

It directed the hospital to pay Rs.25,000 towards mental distress so caused, besides Rs.10,000 for litigation expenses.