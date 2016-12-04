CM takes dig at PM for ‘fakir’ remark

more-in

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘fakir’ remark saying that Mr. Modi called himself a hermit but wears “a suit worth Rs.10 lakh and tours the world”.

This was followed by accusations by Mr. Kejriwal that the Prime Minister was “killing constitutional institutions one by one”.

“Modi ji you [call yourself] a fakir? Everyday, you wear four new pairs of clothes, you wear a Rs.10 lakh suit and tour the world. People have lost trust in your words,” the CM tweeted.

Mr. Kejriwal’s dig was in reference to comments by Mr. Modi at his rally at Moradabad where he said he was being targeted for cracking down on those with black money. Mr. Modi had said that he was being hounded as if he had committed some crime by “waging a battle against graft” and added that his opponents could do nothing more as “I am a fakir (hermit)... jhola ley kar chaley jayenge [I will exit with my little belongings].”

In another tweet, Mr. Kejriwal accused Mr. Modi of killing institutions and said that what the country has achieved in 65 years will be undone by him in the next five years.

“This PM killing institutions one by one- RBI, CBI, universities n now judiciary. Wat India achieved in 65 yrs will be undone by him in 5 yrs (sic.)” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

‘Tax collection will be hit’

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the government was apprehending a reduction of almost 50 per cent in tax collections due to demonetisation adding that the move would also “make it hard to pay salaries of government employees.”