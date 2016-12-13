CISF submits audit report

more-in

: A month after accepting the proposal to conduct a security audit at Bhopal Central Jail -- from where eight alleged SIMI operatives escaped and were later gunned down by the police in October – the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has submitted its findings.

Officers said they had recommended “augmentation of human resource and infusion of latest gadgetry for making security at the jail foolproof”.

Use of better technical surveillance by boosting the CCTV networks of the jail has been recommended as has been better checking facilities at all gates.

“The State government has now requested us to provide the same expertise to the three Central jails located in Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior. Our teams will soon be sent there to conduct the consultancy of these jails,” said CISF Director-General O.P. Singh.

After the jailbreak case, there were apprehensions that the escape had been facilitated by an insider.