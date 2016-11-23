CBI quizzes Tytler in Sikh riots case

more-in

: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday questioned Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

CBI spokesperson Devpreet Singh said: “Mr. Tytler was summoned for questioning in connection with a case of riot at Gurdwara Pul Bangas in north Delhi. He was questioned for about five hours.”

This was the second time that agency quizzed the leader following court direction on re-investigations.

The CBI had earlier given him a clean chit and filed a closure report, which was not accepted by the court.

After the first round of questioning, the CBI had in September submitted its report in the court in a sealed cover.

Last month, the court, which had in July given two months to complete the probe, allowed the agency four more months to file the final report.

Allegation

The case was lodged on the complaint of Lakhwinder Kaur, whose husband Badal Singh was killed along with two others at Gurdwara Pul Bangas on November 1, 1984.

The complainant had accused Mr. Tytler of inciting the mob. The riots had broken out following the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Mr. Tytler has denied his involvement in the riots.