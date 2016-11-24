Boost for North Corporation

more-in

The cash-strapped North Delhi Municipal Corporation will get a Rs.7.34 crore monthly boost from December, after its decision to lease out office space at its Civic Centre complex.

The North body, which owns and operates the complex that houses its headquarters as well as that of the South Delhi corporation on Minto Road, will be leasing a portion of its C-Block to the Income Tax Department for 30 years. The 1.41 lakh square feet space will include offices and parking for 284 cars.

Every three years, the rent would go up by 21 per cent. The first three-year period will net the body Rs. 264 crore.

“We will be able to pay pensions, arrears and carry out development works with the revenue,” said Parvesh Wahi, the Standing Committee chairperson, on Wednesday. The North Corporation has been trying to either sell or lease out the office space in C-Block for years.

Meanwhile, there could be trouble brewing between the North and South civic bodies over possible sharing of revenue from leasing out the space. The SDMC has in the past claimed half ownership of the Civic Centre, citing the fact that it does not have its own headquarters in South Delhi. A senior official said that when the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi was split into three in 2012, the newly-formed SDMC gave a building in Lajpat Nagar to the DSIIDC, which in turn gave the East Delhi civic body space for its headquarters at a DSIIDC building in Patparganj.