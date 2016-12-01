Body of woman found under car in Khanpur

more-in

: The body of a woman, in her 20s, with injury marks on the neck was found lying under a car near Khanpur T-point on Wednesday morning. The woman had not been identified rill Wednesday evening.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Nupur Prasad said a passer-by called up the police control room around 8 a.m. about a woman’s body lying under a van in a parking area in Sector 3 of Pushp Vihar, located near the Khanpur T point.

Post-mortem deferred

The woman was wearing a pair of blue jeans, a black t-shirt, a red and black jacket and purple-coloured chappals. The officer said it appears as if the murder had taken place a few hours earlier. The exact time and cause of death are yet to be ascertained. The post-mortem will be deferred for at least 72 hours or till the time she is identified.

“The woman has tattoos on her left and right wrists. She has a star-shaped tattoo on her left wrist, while the right wrist has ‘RN’ tattooed on it. It is estimated that she is around 23 years old. Her identity is yet to be established,” said Ms. Prasad.

The woman’s body bears injury marks, with the neck showing signs of being attacked with a sharp object. There are similar marks on the chin and left wrist, Ms. Prasad added.

A case under Section 302 IPC (Punishment for murder) has been registered at Saket police station and further investigations are on.

In order to ascertain the identity of the woman, the police are trying to contact people who have filed missing reports regarding female relatives. The police are also trying to find a CCTV camera installed around the spot where the body was found. Locals will also be questioned to find out if they saw anything suspicious.

Second case

This is the second case of a woman’s body being found in south district. On Sunday, a headless body was found stuffed in a plastic bag in the sewer tank of a building in Munirka. The body was discovered when the lid of the tank was opened by the police. The police said they are looking into the possibility of the two incidents being linked.