Body of missing girl found

Police suspect sexual assault, identify accused based on CCTV footage

: Hours after she went missing, the body of a four-year-old girl was found near her residence in north-west Delhi’s Keshav Puram on Monday. Prima facie, it appears that she was sexually assaulted before being murdered, said the police.

The body was found in a single-storey structure near railway tracks next to Lawrence Road Industrial Area. The premises, which once served as railway staff quarters, are now used as toilets by women labourers and locals. It was a woman labourer who spotted the body at 7 a.m., and raised an alarm. Besides the police, the girl’s family was informed.

Talking to The Hindu, the girl’s aunt said her clothes were in place and there were no blood spots on the body save for a wound on her face. The police added that the wound suggested a struggle. The girl’s mother said the family too suspected that the girl had been sexually assaulted.

The four-year-old went missing around 8.15 p.m. on Sunday when she went out to play.

Search launched

“When she did not return after sometime, we started looking for her. Three hours later, when there was no headway, we informed the police,” said her father.

The family, meanwhile, continued with their search till 3 a.m.

The police said they had identified the accused based on CCTV footage. The footage purportedly shows two men from the area playing with the girl behind a truck and then gradually taking her away.

According to the girl’s mother, one of the men had even joined the girl’s family members when they were looking for her.

‘Shocked’

“When we saw the footage, we were shocked to see that one of the men was with us when we were searching for her,” said her mother.

The police said smothering or injuries caused due to sexual assault could be the reasons for her death.

“However, we are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere.

The mother said she and her daughter had moved to the Capital two months ago to join her husband, a labourer. “My daughter had celebrated her birthday on November 9 and had recently been admitted to a government school,” she said.